Motown girls launch bank holiday fun at Woburn Safari Park

Motown sensation The Angelettes kick off Woburn Safari Park’s bank holiday fun this weekend.

The bopping brunettes will perform an array of classic songs from the likes of The Supremes, Martha Reeves and Stevie Wonder at The Safari Lodge on Friday night.

Inquisitive bunch - Woburn Safari Park's alpacas

Dress to impress and enjoy a welcome drink, hot buffet and dessert, all included in the price of your park entry ticket.

Woburn is alive with activity at the moment following the birth of various beautiful babies.

Delight in the antics of three rare scimitar horned oryx calves, four adorable alpaca cria, mischievous monkey babies, Thor the ankole calf and plenty of bouncy wallaby joeys. If you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of the twin porcupines.

On Sunday (August 25) the ever-popular Peppa Pig will be popping into the park to meet her fans.

Tuck into sausages at the Woburn Safari Park barbecue

After a fantastic safari adventure to see tigers, lions, bears, rhino, giraffe and monkeys, head to the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark to meet Peppa, who will be appearing at intervals throughout the day. Be sure to bring along your camera so your little ones can snap a selfie with the star.

Over the bank holiday weekend visitors can also enjoy a mouth-watering barbecue at The Safari Lodge. Overlooking Desert Springs and Swan Lake, guests will be able to feast on locally sourced burgers, sausages and chicken.

There’s a treat for the kids too as there will be free face painting for those enjoying the barbecue from 12.30-3.30pm on all three days.

There has also been exciting news over at Alpaca Outpost, as two more adorable babies have been born within a few days of one another. The friendly pair, named Teak and Tasha, have joined other youngsters Taco and Tarquin and have settled into life among the herd.

Visitors can hop on board the Great Woburn Railway at select times throughout the day to stop off, meet and feed the friendly families.

Down in Animal Encounters, the park’s four species of lemur have been treated to a brand new woodland home. Visitors can head to Land of Lemurs for an immersive walk-through experience that will take them right into the spacious new home for these endangered animals.

Still need to burn off some steam? There’s the brand new Jungle Jamboree outdoor adventure playground, complete with obstacles, musical instruments and animal themed climbing activities, and the indoor soft play area, the Mammoth Play Ark.

Or, if you’re looking to take things down a notch, head to Swan Lake to enjoy a leisurely paddle on the new fleet of swan and dragon boats.

www.woburnsafari.co.uk/summer-holiday-adventures