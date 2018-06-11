COMPETITION: Win a family ticket to watch world premiere of David Walliams’s Awful Auntie at the Waterside Theatre

Residents of Bucks and beyond are advised to watch out for a very large owl as well as the most awful Auntie in history.

They will be up against a brave little girl and her ghostly friend in the world premiere production of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Wed 18 – Sun 22 Jul.

Awful Auntie is set to be brought to life in the world premiere at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre next month

This funny and exciting new show is from Birmingham Stage Company, the award-winning producers who brought David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to this theatre last year.

David Walliams says: “The Birmingham Stage Company’s Gangsta Granny is truly brilliant, so I’m hugely excited that they’re now bringing Awful Auntie to the stage. It promises to be a thrilling show and a total hoot - Wagner the owl and I can’t wait to see it!”

Awful Auntie was published in September 2014 and went to No.1 in the children’s book chart for seven weeks. The paperback was published in February 2016 and became the best-selling children’s paperback of the year. Combined sales of the hardback and paperback have now reached over a million copies. It has helped to make Walliams one of the country’s bestselling children’s authors, with four of his books charting in the 2016 children’s top ten. They have also been translated into over 50 languages, bringing worldwide sales to over 17 million. Three of his books have won National Children’s Book Awards.

Awful Auntie tells the story of Stella, who when she sets off to visit London with her parents had no idea her life was in danger. Waking up from a coma three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened.

But not everything Aunt Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful Auntie!

Every family contains a fan of David Walliams’ books, so they won’t want to miss Awful Auntie when she comes to Aylesbury - it’s awfully thrilling fun for everyone over 5! Tickets are on sale now - call 0844 871 7607 (bkg fee. Calls cost up to 7p per min plus your phone company’s access charge) or visit atgtickets.com/Aylesbury (bkg fee).

COMPETITION: WIN A FAMILY TICKET FOR 4 TO AWFUL AUNTIE ON WEDNESDAY JULY 18th AT 7pm AND ICE CREAMS TOO

All you have to do is email the correct answer to the question below to damien.lucas@jpress.co.uk by midnight on Monday June 18th and ensure to label your entry AWFUL AUNTIE COMP in the subject header and include your full name, age, address and phone number.

Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre

QUESTION: On which TV talent show is Awful Auntie’s author, David Walliams, a judge?

A) Strictly Come Dancing

B) The Voice

C) Britain’s Got Talent

David Walliams

Good luck!

Terms & conditions:

One entry per person. Prize is family ticket for 4 people to see Awful Auntie at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Wed 18 Jul at 7pm. The closing date for entries is Monday June 18th. Winner will be picked at random and contacted by the theatre. Prize is as stated and cannot be exchanged for any other show and there is no cash alternative.