Getting married? Waddesdon Manor is aiming to inspire with free event

If you are getting married then Waddesdon Manor could be just the place for you this weekend.

The popular tourist spot is hosting it’s Wedding Inspiration Day at Waddesdon on Sunday March 4 from 10am-3pm at the The Dairy and the Five Arrows Hotel.

The Five Arrows Hotel in Waddesdon

Whether getting married at Waddesdon, another local venue or much further afield, Waddesdon’s Wedding Inspiration day is free to attend.

The event is anything but your typical wedding open day, designed with the help of independent luxury wedding planner The Bespoke Wedding Company, to be exciting, interactive, fun-filled and beautiful.

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary cocktail or glass of prosecco and introduced to a hand-picked line-up of luxury bridal wear, grooms wear, photographers, florists,entertainers, gastronomes and professional wedding planners.

“I really don’t know how you manage time after time to pull off such an amazing showcase – Sunday’s event definitely had the absolute ‘wow’ factor!”

Mark Sisley, Photographer In addition to giving guests access to over 60 of the regions finest wedding professionals committed to sharing their expert knowledge and advice, Waddesdon’s Wedding Inspiration Day has a fabulous line-up of catwalk shows, talks, tastings and demonstrations all designed to give you ideas to help make your wedding day utterly wow!

Highlights include the latest bridal trends shown on the catwalk by Ellie Sanderson Bridal Boutique, and demonstrations of wedding hair trends with Elle Au Naturel and Kelly Spence.

Couples who pre-register their attendance on the Waddesdon website will also receive a fabulous goody bag on the day. Visitors are invited to explore the Waddesdon Estate’s enchanting choice of wedding venues, the lakeside Dairy and the boutique Five Arrows Hotel, both created for Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild in the 19th century.

For more information visit www.weddingsatwaddesdon.co.uk/wedding-inspiration-day