Larger than life Britain's Got Talent star La Voix to make radio debut as new Aylesbury Waterside show is announced

Tickets are on sale tomorrow (Friday), coinciding with the glamorous redhead’s radio debut on BBC Three Counties.

La Voix will be entertaining Herts, Beds and Bucks Friday evenings from 7pm.

Larger-than-life, loveable Britain’s Got Talent star who wowed the judges with her amazing vocals before hitting the big screen in the Ab Fab Movie returns to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre not only for panto this Christmas, but with her one night only show on Sat 29 Feb 2020.

When asked about returning to the Waterside with her solo show she said: ‘I am beyond excited to confirm that for a third year running my one woman show is returning to Aylesbury Waterside. Tickets are due to go on sale very soon! In fact, a word to the wise and glamorous: if you want to beat the queues going around the block...call up the box office, go online or send a carrier pigeon with a note on 12th July 2019. That’s the first day my brand new BBC Three Counties radio show also airs! You can catch me adding some sparkle to the radio waves and getting you into the weekend spirit(s)!’.

This is La Voix’s first radio presenting role, she said: ‘It’s going to be so different to stage as I can’t see my darling audiences. But they can be a contestant on my radio show if they want, which is going to be such fun! If anyone who lives in the three counties (Beds, Herts or Bucks) and wants to be on the show, send me an email lavoix@bbc.co.uk’.

When asked about radio icons who have inspired her to take to the airwaves La Voix said Liza Tarbuck and Elaine Paige are close to her heart, and she has a healthy list of celebrities she’d like to co-present with: ‘Oh it would have to be someone huge like Diana Ross, Oprah Winfrey, Amanda Holden! If they aren’t available then I suppose Andy Collins my panto partner in crime and BBC 3CR colleague would do!’

A lady of many talents, La Voix will be brushing up on her French for this year’s pantomime where she’ll play Polly Pot et Pan. The language learning appears to be going well: ‘Wee Wee Wee (that’s French for yes yes yes!) I’ve been devouring Croissants on a daily basis, I've even had lunch in Pret a Manager, worn a garland of garlic and cycled around Aylesbury! I’m very excited as my name - La Voix is French! Its means The voice in English!’

La Voix’s latest exploits can be found daily on her Facebook and Instagram as well as across Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s social channels.

Tickets for La Voix’s 2020 show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre are available from 10am on Fri 12 Jul. Call 0844 871 7607 (bkg fee. Calls cost 7p per min plus your phone company’s access charge) or visit the website.