Eating Out: Hertfordshire restaurant opens new summer hot spot with secret garden

The secret is out, a new sunny ‘secret garden’ hot spot has opened at Bill’s in St Albans.

The new garden area at the popular Hertfordshire restaurant seats up to 24 people and is designed to ‘reflect the eclectic nature of the interior of the restaurant with garden mirrors, fairy lights and foliage creating the ultimate daytime or evening ambience’.

Diners can basking in the sun on a hot day or enjoy a drink in the cool breeze as the sun goes down if as is predicted we get a heatwave during June.

The new garden comes after the relaunch of Bill’s St Albans venue earlier this year where the focus was on offering a more intimate experience and providing a ‘fun open bar area and plenty of room for everyone’ with show-stopping interiors to enjoy a new-look menu.

Bill’s is a British cafe chain founded by Bill Collison in 2000 when he opened a small greengrocery in Lewes, East Sussex. There are now 21 restaurants in London alone and 79 around the UK including a venue in Berhamsted.

The new menu includes a Warm Chicken, Avocado and Parmesan Salad and Seabass with avocado salsa. Alternatively, for those after something more indulgent, there is Pan Fried Chicken with Truffle and Wild Mushrooms. With new daily dinner specials throughout the week, Bills promises that there is something for everyone.

A Wednesday dinner special of Prawn Green Curry or Friday’s Cote de Boeuf Steak on the bone with chips has already proved popular while the weekend brunch is a winner including dishes such as Eggs Royale with chips, Bill’s Brunch and a variety of sharing plates including Halloumi, Health and Raw plates.

The greengrocer turned restaurant chain also has an extensive cocktail menu including a classic Campfire Espresso Martini, or an English Country Garden for a quirky alternative to a G&T.

The secret garden is proving popular so customers are advised to call ahead to book a table or even the entire area for a summer party to remember.