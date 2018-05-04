Cookery comedy cooks up a storm at Aylesbury

Monogamy means sharing your life with one person, but what if you shared your kitchen with 5.6 million?

For that is the premise of this new drama entitled Monogamy coming to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre next week with an all star cast.

EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks, Patrick Ryecart from Poldark and Janie Dee from Follies star in the show from Tuesday to Saturday May 15 to 19.

Caroline Mortimer, the nation’s favourite TV cook, has it all - a sparkling career, a big house in Highgate, a (golf) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy.

But beneath the immaculate furnishings, studio lighting and away from the glare of the ever-present cameras - Caroline must face the looming collision of living a private life in the public eye. What happens when the cameras turn off and the truth comes out?

Monogamy is from the award-winning Original Theatre Company who brought audiences Torben Betts’ smash-hit comedy Invincible.

Olivier and Evening Standard award-winner Janie Dee will star as Caroline. Critically acclaimed for her roles on stage and screen, Janie Dee has worked closely with many leading playwrights including Alan Ayckbourn, Michael Frayn and Harold Pinter and is currently starring in the National Theatre’s production of Follies.

Tickets for the show cost from £14 excluding booking fees. For more details about the show or to book tickets in advance call 0844 871 7607 or www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre.