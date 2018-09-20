Cliff Richard celebrates 60 years in showbiz with screenings at Aylesbury

Cliff Richard fans across the country will be able to celebrate the star’s 60 years in music and his 78th birthday as a special concert is screened in cinemas.

The star will be performing live from Manchester Bridgewater Hall at 8pm on Friday, October 12, and there will be an encore screening at 3pm on his birthday, Sunday, October 14.

Broadcast direct via satellite, the concerts are being shown at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre and will enable fans to celebrate with Sir Cliff, up close and personal like never before.

He said: “Presenting my concert in a cinema format is something that in the early days was an impossibility.

“Way back, to be seen in a cinema meant we had to perform live in a cinema, so this screening is going to be a great thrill for me and my band.

“In my first concerts I had no catalogue of my own and so I sang many songs recorded by my contemporaries of that time.

“Now I am lucky to have a massive catalogue, and everything changes when you have hits of your own!”

Cliff is the only British artist to have number one hits in every decade from the 50s to the end of the 20th century with 103 album releases, a record breaking 123 single hits and the equivalent of 20 years spent in the UK charts, and he has been voted Britain’s Ultimate Pop Star.

Speaking of his favourite songs to perform he said: “Miss You Nights, Devil Woman, Ocean Deep, We Don’t Talk Anymore are among my favourites.

“All the number ones are great to sing knowing that they are now wrapped up in people’s memories.

“There are a number of songs on my new CD that I can’t wait to sing live, I am a very lucky guy!”

The concert is being shown on the days and times previously mentioned at the Waterside.

Tickets cost £14.85, call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

For a full list of the cinemas and venues taking part in the special screenings go to www.cinemalive.com/event/cliff-richard-live

