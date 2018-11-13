Christmas has arrived at Waddesdon Manor and it looks spectacular

Christmas has well and truly arrived at Buckinghamshire's Waddesdon Manor and if it doesn't get you in the festive mood nothing will.

Waddesdon has kicked off the festive season with celebrations that are like no other you will ever see at a UK historic house. Decorated both inside and out with displays inspired by the wondrous festivities and celebrations conjured up by Waddesdon’s sumptuous collections, there truly is something for everyone at Christmas Carnival and Fair over the next month and a half. Here is everything you need to know about the festivities the Manor has planned with fun for all the family.