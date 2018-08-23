Bucks County Show returns to the area

One of the largest agricultural shows in the country will be coming to Weedon Park, situated on the outskirts of Aylesbury, later this month.

The Bucks County Show takes place on Thursday, August 30, with a wide range of rural activities for all the family.

Among the new attractions will be giant tortoises and The Sheep Show with New Zealander Stuart Barnes.

Other events include The Metropolitan Mounted Police Activity Ride, vintage tractors, the best of British livestock, equestrian classes including show jumping.

There is also a home and garden marquee, shopping marquee, rural craft marquee, food hall, large countryside area, a members’ lawn and more than 200 trade stands.

The organisers of the show have said it is important to inform and educate the wider population about the rural economy and the important role it plays in the UK.

This explains why there is such a diverse programme on offer from the livestock classes, home and garden classes, country pursuits, and Main Ring events, all of which make the Bucks County Show an all inclusive event for all ages.

Tickets can be obtained on the day and at various locations in the Buckinghamshire area prior to the show. These include Kings Eyecare & Eyewear in North Street, Leighton Buzzard.

Prices are £14 for adults, £5 for children or £12 for OAPs.

A family pass consisting of two adults and two children can be booked for £33. Tickets will be available on the day but they will cost more on the door.

There is also a free bus service between Station Way, Aylesbury, and the showground.

For further details about the event visit www.buckscountyshow.co.uk