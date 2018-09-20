Aylesbury Waterside pantomime Peter Pan launched at Go Ape Wendover

Timbers were shivered yesterday as the cast of Peter Pan flew into Go Ape Wendover to officially launch this year's pantomime.

The swashbuckling extravaganza takes place at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Friday December 7 to Saturday December 31.

Starring as Hook and busting with badness, John Michie (Holby City, Coronation Street) was found at the popular local outdoor activity centre in Wendover Woods with cast members Andy Collins (BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show) playing Smee, La Voix (Britain’s Got Talent) as Mrs Smee, Holly Atterton (Nick Jnr’s Go!Go!Go!) playing Tinker Bell and Natalie Hollingworth who was standing in as Peter Pan, but will be taking to the stage as Tiger Lily in the Christmas production.

Not to be overshadowed by last year’s record-breaking show, this year’s epic adventure is set to include out-of-this-world flying effects, galleons of laughter and lashings of fairy dust! The cast will be joined by The Nitwits – a team of acrobatic pirates on a mission to entertain and amaze with breath-taking stunts up their pantaloons.

When asked about playing the baddie in this year’s production John Michie said: "I’m really looking forward to it. The theatre is absolutely beautiful and I’m excited about getting a reaction playing one of pantomime’s best baddies."

Footage from the day will be appearing in the theatre’s first ever full-scale parody video, This Is Smee, being released in October.

For tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury.