5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

1 Half term

The de Havilland Aircraft Museum, Salisbury Hall, London Colney, open 10.30am - 5pm Tuesdays to Sundays now until Sunday November 4

Longer opening hours at the popular museum (pictured circle, right) now include the school half-term holidays. Exhibits include World War Two aircraft and gliders, jet and transport aircraft and engines. Free parking. Entrance £10.90 adults, £9 concessions (seniors, armed forces, emergency services and disabled visitors), £6.50 children, £27.20 family. Full details of the museum and ticket prices online:

www.dehavillandmuseum.co.uk

2 Half term

Vets in Action, Whipsnade Zoo, Dunstable, 10.30am - noon and 2.30 - 3.30pm now through to Sunday February 18

Aspiring young vets can put their animal care skills to the test with a role play experience for children (pictured above). Upon arrival at the specially created ‘animal hospital’ budding vets will be placed at the heart of the action, learning how to examine, X-ray and perform treatments on animals. Children will be able to watch the zoo’s team of expert vets conduct a health check on a replica lion and operate on a chimpanzee soft toy, to update its heart monitor. To fully experience the varied life of a zoo vet, youngsters can practise their newly-learned skills by carrying out their own health checks on soft toy rabbits, guinea pigs and rats. Book online:

www.zsl.org

3 Music at Lunchtime

Bukolika Piano Trio, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

A trio comprising three friends from Poland, Anna Szalucka, piano; Roma Tic, violin; and Joanna Gutowska, cello (pictured above). The programme consists of two works by the short-lived, talented Lili Boulanger, D’un soir triste and the extended D’un matin de printemps, perhaps better known in their orchestral guises, and the great Schubert E flat Trio. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

4Musical

Blood Brothers, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and 2.30pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Written by Willy Russell, Lyn Paul stars in this musical as Mrs Johnstone in the passionate and tragic story of twin brothers separated at birth, who grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally-charged hit, Tell Me It’s Not True. Tickets from £17.90. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

5 Valentine

Haresfoot Brewery, Chesham, 7.30pm Friday February 16

Join an exclusive event at the Chesham brewery where Haresfoot ale and Prosecco will flow all evening in the pop-up industrial chic bar for Valentine’s weekend, We Love Beer and Bubbles. Bonnie May Food and Events will provide an exquisite menu, meticulously selected to complement the taste of the unique ales. The evening will also feature live music from local upbeat duo, Tinlin, plus an insider’s look at how and where the beer is made and a free prize draw for the chance to win fantastic Haresfoot gifts. Tickets £25. Book online at the website:

www.haresfootbreweryshop.com

