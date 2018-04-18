5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Music

Hemel Hempstead Singers Concert, St Francis of Assisi Church, Boxmoor, 7.30pm Saturday April 21

The Hemel Hempstead Singers will be performing Faure’s Requiem, Four Motets by Durufle and two short pieces by Faure, Pavane and Cantique de Jean Racine. Faure’s music, written in the 19th century, is full of rich soulful melodies and exquisite harmonies. Accompanied by a string ensemble, the beautiful acoustic setting of St Francis of Assisi Church is a fitting place to hear this sublime music. Tickets £12 are available in advance, call 01442 386657, or on the door.

www.hemelhempsteadsingers.org.uk

2 Play reading

Iron by Rona Munro, Little Gaddesden Village Hall committee room, 7.45pm tonight (Wednesday)

Little Gaddesden Drama Club read Iron, an intense psychological drama. Fay is serving a life sentence for murdering her husband with a kitchen knife. She is 15 years into her sentence when Josie, her 25-year-old daughter, visits her for the first time. Following her mother’s imprisonment, Josie was brought up by her paternal grandmother whom she calls, ‘mum’. Josie has no memory of the incident or of her father, and has come to uncover the past - a past that Fay wishes to forget. You do not need to be a member of the drama club to attend the play reading, everyone is invited to go along and enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of coffee, read a part or just listen.

www.lgdramaclub.com

3 Music

Knight-Time Harmony, Centenary Theatre, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm Saturday April 21

An evening of a cappella close harmony singing with the Knights of Harmony featuring special guests Portobello Road and Finesse. Tickets £14 adults, £6 under 18 from 07836 762788 or:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/knightsofharmony

4 Music

James Hill and Anne Janelle, The Vyne Theatre, Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, 8pm Friday April 20

Berkhamsted Campaign for Real Music concludes its initial season of concerts with this internationally acclaimed duo. James Hill grew up playing folk, jazz and blues on his ukulele. Anne Janelle played only classical music on her cello, but the combination of the two talented musicians is magical and mesmerising. Since joining forces James and Anne have toured in over 15 countries, making their mark not only as accomplished instrumentalists but also as some of the finest songwriters of their generation. Together they conjure a sound that is intricate, enchanting and engaging. Critics have said that a night out with the pair is the perfect evening of tunes, stories and musical virtuosity. Tickets £13, box office 01442 818283 or book online at:

www.bcfrm.com

5 Comedy

Adam Hess and Glenn Moore, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm, Saturday April 21

Treat yourself to a rib tickling double bill of comedy with Edinburgh Comedy award nominated and star of the London Palladium Live Adam Hess and Glenn Moore who played to sell out audiences at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Tickets £12. Box office 01442 228091 or online from:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

