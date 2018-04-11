5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Hemel Hempstead area.

1 Music

Hertfordshire Chamber Orchestra, St Peter and St Paul Church, Tring, 7.30pm Saturday April 14

Paul Barritt is welcomed as director and soloist for this 14th concert in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care. The programme for the evening is Saint-Saens Suite in D Op.49; Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending; Bottesini Gran Duo Concertante; and Beethoven Symphony No 1 in C. The doors will open at 7pm. A raffle will be held during the evening and refreshments will be available during the interval. Tickets £15 from 01442 820720 or from the main shop in Tring or from the fundraising team at:

community@renniegrove.org

2 Children’s theatre

Susannah and the Sunflower, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Saturday April 14

Ripstop Theatre Company celebrates the magic of growing things and dreaming big with a show for families with children aged three plus. Susannah loves flowers. She is a gardener who dreams of flower beds full of colourful blooms but can’t seem to make anything grow. Susannah has spent all her money on seeds and now must sell her cow, Petal, if she is to have anything to eat. Is this the end of her dreams to become the best gardener ever? Or will she be tempted one last time by some Magic Seeds? Following in the footsteps of Jack and the Beanstalk, she enters a fantastical shadow world where garden tools, twine and gloves transform into magical objects; a singing harp from a bamboo cane and a chicken out of garden twine. Will she escape from the giant that lives in the Cloud Castle and will the magic still work once she gets back home? Tickets £13.50, discounts available. Box office 01442 228091 or:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 History

The Silver Caesars: A Renaissance Mystery, Waddesdon Manor, opens Wednesday April 18 through to July 22 (Wednesdays to Sundays)

For the first time in more than 150 years some of the most extraordinary and enigmatic treasures of the Renaissance, a set of 12 European silver gilt standing cups, known as the Aldobrandini Tazze, will be reunited and displayed together at the Rothschild Manor in Waddesdon, north of Aylesbury. The table ornaments celebrate the Twelve Caesars, notorious rulers of ancient Rome.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Music

Music at Lunchtime, the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Oliver Nelson, violin, (pictured above in circle) and Vasilis Rakitzis, piano, present a programme including Schubert’s A minor Sonata, Vaughan Williams’ rapturously beautiful A Lark Ascending and the last of Brahms’ great sonatas, the D minor. Admission £4, free to 18 and under, includes programme handout.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

5 Theatre

Cilla The Musical, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, now through to Saturday (April 14)

A spectacular and heart warming musical adaptation of the critically acclaimed ITV mini series based on the early singing career of Cilla Black. Starring Chesham born Kara Lily Hayworth as the Liverpudlian singer. Tickets from £17.90. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

