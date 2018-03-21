5 things to do in and around the Hemel Hempstead area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the area this week.

1 Music

The Illegal Eagles, Watford Colosseum 7.30pm Friday March 23

The world’s official number one Eagles tribute band returns to the Colosseum as part of this year’s outstanding tour. Promising more of their trademark musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship. Featuring the very best from the Eagles’ repertoire including Hotel California, Take It To The Limit, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes and Desperado. Tickets £28 and £26. Box office 01923 571102 or book online:

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

2 Family theatre

Oskar’s Amazing Adventure, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 2.30pm Saturday March 24

This is an original and entertaining play for young children and their families, full of good humour, adventure, music and song. Desperate for some fun, Oskar leaves the snowbound little house on top of the mountain to try and find a friendly animal to play with. But where are all the animals? And why does Oskar have to wait till spring to play his favourite game again? Tickets £6.50, Dacorum Card £5. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 The Dinosaurs Are Here!

World of Dinosaurs, Paradise Wildlife Park, Broxbourne Woods, new exhibition opens Saturday March 24

The award winning park is opening an amazing new exhibit just in time for the Easter holidays. The new woodland site at the park will be home to one of the UK’s biggest dinosaur exhibitions, featuring 20 moving, snapping, roaring, life sized dinosaur models. From cunning Velociraptors to vast Brachiosaurus, from terrifying Spinosaurus to unpronounceable Pachycephalosaurus, plus, of course, a mighty T Rex. There’s a Dino Dig area too plus lots of other dinosaur themed treats for all the family. Visitors will be able to experience their own guided tour of the World of Dinosaurs with a train safari through the park, where every twist and turn will reveal a new prehistoric scene or scary surprise. Paradise Wildlife Park is home to over 500 exotic wild animals including big cats, monkeys, zebra, lemurs, penguins and reptiles.

www.pwpark.com

4 Jazz

Two Of A Mind, Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorn Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30 - 10pm Sunday March 25

Chris Biscoe and Allison Neale, saxes; Jeremy Brown, bass; Stu Butterfield, drums. Exploring afresh the freewheeling, wonderfully melodic interpretations of standard material recorded 50 years ago by Gerry Mulligan and Paul Desmond on Blues in Time and Two of a Mind, this new band promises to evoke the spirit of these classic recordings while giving free rein to the personalities of the musicians. This will be the final gig at Welwyn Garden City. From April 3 Herts Jazz will present their gigs on Tuesdays from The Maltings Art Theatre in St Albans. Tickets cheaper in advance, £13 full, discounts available. 0300 3039 620

www.hertsjazz.co.uk

5 Music

The Sensational Sixties Experience, Alban Arena, St Albans, 7.30pm Friday March 23

Five legendary names take to the stage including Herman’s Hermits and Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers). Tickets £28.50. 01727 844488.

www.alban-arena.co.uk