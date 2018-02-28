5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Music

Kings Langley Community Choir, St Mary’s Church, Beaconsfield, noon Saturday March 3

The choir is one of several performing at the Beaconsfield Festival of Choirs. Four concerts will take place throughout the day, at noon, at 2.30pm, at 5pm and at 7.30pm with different choirs performing at each concert. KLCC is performing at the first concert from noon and the programme includes The Wreck of the Dandenong (an Australian sea shanty), California Dreamin’ and Babethendaza (a South African folk song). Other choirs taking part in the noon concert include Chesham Germains, Sligo Choirs and Village Voices. Admission is £5.

2 Words

Big Wordfest, Watford Museum, former Benskins Brewery mansion, 194 Lower High Street, noon - 3pm Saturday March 3

Ever wanted to meet Alice in Wonderland, the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the Cheshire Cat and Caterpillar all in one day? Now is your chance. They are coming to the museum to take part in the launch of Watford Borough Council’s annual Big Wordfest, a celebration of all things word related. (Alice is pictured above with her friends at last year’s launch party.)This year the theme of Big Wordfest is adventure and travel and it will run throughout March and April. To discover all the events happening as part of 2018 Big Wordfest visit the website:

3 Music

Dan Casimir Trio, Herts Jazz Club, Screen 2, Hawthorn Theatre, Welwyn Garden City, 7.30 - 10pm Sunday March 4

Award winning bassist and composer Dan Casimir has become a regular fixture within the UK jazz scene. The Musicians’ Company recently awarded him the Young Jazz Musician Award 2016-17 which spurred him on to record his forthcoming EP Escapee. He performs at Herts Jazz with Sarah Tandy, piano and Olly Sarkar, drums. Tickets on the night cost £15 full, £14 concessions, £11 members, £7 students. Tickets are cheaper if booked in advance. Box office 0300 3039 620 or book online:

4 Tringe Festival

Tringe Apertif, The Coach House, Kings Arms, King Street, Tring, 7.30pm Sunday March 4

More than three weeks of festival comedy begins with Short ‘n’ Curly, Carey Marx and Henry Paker. Tickets £12.

5 Fundraiser

Ladies Pamper and Shopping Evening, Hemel Football Club, Vauxhall Road, Hemel Hempstead, 7-10pm Friday March 2

A selection of beauty treatments will be available including reflexology (£15), Indian head massage (£10), Clarins facial (£15), Hopi ear candles (£15), Thai foot massage (£8 or £14). For the full list and if you wish to pre book call Michelle on 07745 869960. Shopping choices will include Forever Living products, The Body Shop, Neals Yard, Arbonne, Stella and Dot and Star Designs Shabby Chic. Entrance is £2 on the door to include a raffle ticket. The event is organised by Michelle Brooks who is taking part in the Brighton Marathon with her partner to raise money for Watford Special Care Baby Unit. She is holding this pamper evening as part of her fund-raising campaign.

