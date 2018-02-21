5 things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Comedy

Ellie Taylor: This Guy UK Tour, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Saturday February 24

Married and in her 30s, Ellie has overcome the surprise of being in a dreadfully happy marriage only for society to test her with a new question - whether or not she wants to breed. If Ellie had been given a pound every time she’s been asked, ‘Are you going to have a baby?’ she could have bought a really expensive baby. But with the maternal instinct of a pitta bread, Ellie has questions - how do you know if you’re ready to be a parent? Should you just take the risk regardless? And what if Ellie does have a baby and her career stalls, or her marriage breaks down or more terrifying of all, the kid has a monobrow? Tickets £12, concessions £10. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

2 Children’s theatre

Lost and Found, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 11am and 2.30pm Saturday

Families can set sail on a wonderful adventure in a magical musical show about a little boy who finds a lost penguin on his doorstep and embarks on a journey to the South Pole. Lost and Found is the stage adaptation of Oliver Jeffer’s bestselling picture book. This simple story of true friendship comes to life with puppetry, songs and music and is suitable for ages three years plus. Tickets £6.50. Box office 01442 228091 or book online:

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Jazz

Entropi, Cellar Club, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Thursday February 22

Entropi explores a narrative of life pondering, space gazing and risk taking through Dee Byrne’s compositions. Having performed live for some time, the band has achieved a striking empathy and freedom to take risks. The ensemble comprises alto saxophonist Dee Byrne, trumpeter Andre Canniere, pianist Rebecca Nash, drummer Matt Fisher and bassist Ollie Brice. Tickets £13, concessions £11. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

4 Music

Fara, The Vyne Theatre, Berkhamsted, 8pm Friday February 23

Leading Scottish folk quartet Fara have begun the year with a bang, embarking on a countrywide tour. The band comprises Jennifer Austin, Kristan Harvey, Jeana Leslie and Catriona Price, three fiddles and a piano, to produce a fiery sound rooted strongly in their upbringing among the music of Orkney. Tickets £13. Box office 01442 818283.

www.faramusic.co.uk

5 Music

Ukes for Unicef ukulele festival, Berkhamsted Civic Centre, 11am - 5.30pm and 7 -9.30pm Saturday February 24

Berkhamsted Ukulele Random Players (BURP!) host their seventh festival. The daytime session has a rolling programme of performances plus open mic spots, strum-alongs and workshops. The festival will start with a performance by children from Pixies Hill School, Hemel Hempstead. Light refreshments available and a licensed bar. Entrance is by donation to UNICEF, suggested sum £5 per adult. The evening concert is headlined by Ukolade from Haddenham, with support from Zoe Bestel, Got Rhythm and Rag House. Interval music by Teal and members of BURP! Tickets for the evening concert are £13, available online:

www.ukesforunicef.com

