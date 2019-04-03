The last chance to enter for this season’s Heath Park Cup contest

Cricket teams across the borough have just four days left to get their entries in for historic Heath Park Cup competition.

The knock-out 20-over contest has a rich history dating all the way back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-innings cricket.

The deadline to submit entries is this Saturday.

The final takes place at Heath Park, in Hemel Hempstead, the home of Hemel Hempstead Town CCC, on Friday, July 12.

The contest, which is again being sponsored by town firm ADEX Interiors, of Mark Road, Hemel, is open to any local clubs that might be interested in entering.

Last year’s final saw Langleybury triumph over Leverstock Green.

Clubs wishing to enter for or who would like further information can email caradoc.bevan@btinternet.com.

The entry fee costs £30 per team.