The Enders come up trumps to finally win the Coronation Cup

After many years of trying, Potten End finally won the Coronation Cup earlier this month, beating Eaton Bray in the final at Ascott House.

Bray batted first and scored 139-8 in their 20 overs, thanks to the duo of Flecknell (62) and Harris (44).

In reply, Potten made steady progress, but needed 29 from the last three overs.

Man of the match Azeem Akhtar stepped up to smash several boundaries to finish on 68 not out, giving the Enders victory by six wickets.

The cup, founded in 1953, is a midweek competition for local village clubs.

Potten are also enjoying a fine season in Division 8A of the Herts League, in second place with ten wins.