Settle in for an exciting evening of cricket for the Heath Park finale

Cricket fans are being invited to watch the final of the historic Heath Park Cup final this Friday.

The competition, sponsored by ADEX Interiors, dates back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-format cricket.

The final is taking place at Hemel Hempstead Town’s Heath Park ground at 6pm.

All are welcome, the clubhouse bar will be open and the weather forecast is looking good.

Leverstock Green, who won the cup for the first time in 2016 and who beat Ivinghoe & Pitstone in the semi-final, will be one of the finalists.

Their opponents will be either Berkhamsted or Langleybury, who were due to play their semi-final last night at Berko (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.