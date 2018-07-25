Relegation clash sees Boxmoor get an important win

Boxmoor’s third XI won by 80 runs when hosting bottom club Langleybury IV in the Herts League Regional Division B West on Saturday in what was a relegation ‘six-pointer’.

Stand-in skipper Matt Larkins’ batting line-up, strengthened by Ed Shaw, built a decent total.

Dan Webb (33) and Chris Bryon (41) made a strong start of 57 for the first wicket.

Bryon anchored the innings, allowing Paul Biddle (24) and Shaw (50) to play attacking innings, and late cameos from the lower middle order saw the innings close on 215-7.

Rewan Harper (6-1-21-3) picked up three wickets in the first five overs to put Langleybury in trouble at 24-3. The trouble deepened as Euan Mathie (5-0-22-2) and Josh Low (5-1-11-2) continued to strike regularly, reducing Langleybury to 75-8. Some stiff lower order resistance from the veteran Langleybury pairing of Fry (22 not out) and Reid (28) could not prevent the inevitable, as Langleybury were all done for 135 from 31 overs.

Boxmoor’s 1sts did not play as North Enfield II conceded.

The 2nds lost by 60 runs to Old Minchendenians.