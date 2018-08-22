Potten End add further silverware to their cabinet

It’s proving to be a golden season for Potten End.

After winning the Coronation Cup in July after many years of trying, Potten End were victorious again in another final at the weekend, this time in the Herts Village Trophy.

Finals day took place at Knebworth Park CC on Sunday, with Potten End beating Offley & Stopsley in the semi-final on a slow pitch. They set a target of 125, while the O&S innings got off to a slow start due to accurate bowling by Potten End’s openers. When five wickets fell in the space of a few overs, it left the later batsmen too much to do and they ended up 23 runs short.

The final was against London Colney, who had brushed aside Little Berkhamsted Sahibs in the other semi-final.

Batting first again, the Enders overcame the loss of an early wicket to impose themselves on the bowling attack and ended up setting a challenging total of 171-8.

The main contributors were Junaid Ashiq (39), Az Akhtar (34), Michael Gurney (30) and skipper Jimmy Pickard (29).

The Colney reply started steadily and at one point was almost up with the required run-rate, but once their dangerous number three was dismissed, none of the remaining batsmen were able to make an impact against tight bowling, backed by good fielding.

It was a great all round performance for the Enders.

Meanwhile, Potten remain just one point behind the leaders in Division 8A of the Saracens Herts League with two games remaining.