Pimm, Crowther and teen Mannering guide Boxmoor to their fourth victory of the season

Boxmoor’s first XI got back to winning ways with a 54-run victory away at Allenburys & County Hall II on Saturday, reversing the result from the first game of the season.

Skipper Richard Crowther was only too happy to see his side batting first after winning the toss on what was to be the hottest Saturday so far this season.

The Moor, having racked up some big scores in recent weeks, were keen to set another competitive total, especially when in-form Aidan Pimm (42) and Crowther (37) saw the side to 106-1 at the halfway mark with an 80-run partnership. Both perished to the slow, left-arm deliveries of home skipper Hibbert (4-26) as they looked to up the tempo.

Boxmoor then found themselves getting bogged down on what turned out to be a slow wicket, as the hosts took the pace off the ball.

Fifteen-year-old Ben Mannering, on his first-team debut, showed no sign of nerves by playing a mature innings of 27, dominating a 45-run partnership with Stan Williamson. These late runs helped to guide the Moor to a solid 198-8 from their 50 overs.

Allenburys started the run-chase positively by latching onto any loose bowling. The score reached 53 before Stan Harper got a breakthrough (1-21), pinning an opener LBW.

The Moor’s bowlers had to show patience, as Hibbert promoted himself up the order to help get the opposition score up to 117 before the next wicket fell – Anum Hamdani with a juggling slip catch off Amit Mahajan (3-31).

Williamson bowled a wicket-less but steady eight-over spell before Crowther, sensing a chance, brought himself on to rip through the middle order. Finding some turn and bounce, the skipper finished with figures of 5-23, as Allenburys collapsed from 117-1 to 144 all out in the space of just 10 overs. Luke Flynn grabbed a one-handed slip catch off Mahajan to complete victory and 30 points for Boxmoor in Division 6B.

The Moor are now in fifth place in the table and host bottom-but-two side Old Elizabethans II this Saturday.

Boxmoor’s second XI lost by nine wickets when hosting Leverstock Green III on another sunny Saturday.

This local derby against the leaders of Division 9B left the Moor shocked after being inserted to bat. It was a decision Green’s bowlers seemed happy with as the Moor slipped to 30-4 after 10 overs.

But the fall of the fourth wicket brought Saturday debutant Ian Mchnicholl to the crease and he was determined to make a change. He shared two vital partnerships, one of 48 with skipper Nick Cottrell (34) and another with Boxmoor legend John Scott (15 not out) on his way to a superb 86.

Mchnicholl fell in the 41st over, leaving Boxmoor 204 all out – a great recovery but ultimately a good few runs short.

Green got off to a flying start, taking full advantage of a good track and a small chase to make it to 100 in just the 13th over.

Boxmoor’s bowlers worked hard to try to pull things back with Naran Jagatia picking up the only wicket and another debutant Sri Ganesh going for just one boundary in his four overs but unfortunately, the tough task got harder still, as Wilson settled in and knocked off the winning runs to finish on 103 not out.

It was a tough match for the side but given that the opposition should walk the league this term, there were still some positives to take away and they have a good chance to bounce back this Saturday at bottom-but-two side Harpenden V.

Boxmoor’s third XI had to concede their home match on Saturday against West Herts V in Regional Division B West.