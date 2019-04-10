Zoe is a double World Champion after Masters success in Poland

Berkhamsted runner Zoe Doyle has returned home to Britain with two more gold medals for her collection after earning success at the World Masters in Poland .

Doyle claimed gold in both the women’s 40 age group (W40) 3000m and 1500m at the eighth annual World Masters Indoor Athletics Championships in Toruń, Poland, held between March 24-31.

The championship was well attended with 4,345 competitors from 88 countries.

Doyle, who has enjoyed World Masters success in previous years, said: “I am delighted to have won double gold.

“The venue was the greatest indoor stadium I have run in. It was very impressive and modern with excellent live streaming and digital technology. It was used in the IAAF World Indoor Tour earlier this season.

“All my winter racing and training had gone well and I knew I had a chance of winning. I haven’t lost my speed coming out of the endurance season.

“In both races I stayed in a good position tracking the leader until just before the last lap and then went to the front with a gradual wind-up sprinting down the back straight and accelerating off the final bend.

“I ran 32.5s in the last 200m of the 3000m to win by four seconds in 10.26.

“Winning the first race made me really want to do it again, in my better distance of the 1500m.

“The competition was good and French girl Judicaelle Calif had won the 800m comfortably and Irish girl Mary Leech, who took silver in the 3000m, also has a good sprint finish.

“I stayed focused and although there were a lot of changes of paces in the race, I always stayed tracking the leader but being careful not to get boxed in.

“I took the lead before the bell and won comfortably in 4.41.

“I could really enjoy being on the podium this time having won both races. Having the national anthem playing for you is so very special.

“Becoming a World Champion was always my ambition so to do it twice has been wonderful.”

Doyle now plans to go straight into the outdoor track season with her main aim this summer to break the W40 British record in the 800m.

Her next Masters championship is the European outdoors in Venice this September.