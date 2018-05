A remarkable nine-year-old from Hemel Hempstead who started Tae Kwon-Do when he was just five years old, has earned his black belt already!

Elliott Geary’s instructors believe he must be one of the youngest people in the country to be awarded this high honour.

Nine-year-old Elliott Geary, of Hemel, with his TAGB black-belt certificate, alongside his instructor Keith O'Neil.

Elliot attends the Hemel Hempstead Tae Kwon-Do club based at Cavendish School in Warners End Road. His instructor is Keith O’Neil, a 5th degree black-belt.