Young judoka battle hard to win medals at the British Minors

Over the weekend the Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club’s minors took to the stage at the British Minors Open in Kidderminster.

With a squad of nine competing, there was some brilliant judo on display from all of the youngsters.

Rush Judo's Annis Rabia, Ronnie Berry and Ben Hasler

The results were as follows:

Gold: Ben Hasler and Nicole Wood.

Bronze: Kieran Docherty and Ronnie Berry

Just missing out on a medals, taking fifth places were Annis Rabia and Logan Mcadam.

Also competed and who should be proud of their performance were Matthew Morley, Mehdi Rabia and Travis Hayes.

There was a special mention for Nicole Wood, who lost her first fight as a result of a disqualification but she came back to win the group, including fighting two judoka in the weight above.

This meant she was in a three-way tie for gold so had to re-fight and this time was victorious in both fights and took to the podium to collect her prestigious gold medal.

Ben Hasler also had to fight up a weight group and was brave enough to fight both players twice.

Coach Pete Brent was extremely pleased with the results and added: “All in all it was a brilliant day for Rush Judo.

“Thank you to all the families for supporting each other too”.

Rush Judo is a family-run club that aims to creates champions and have lots of fun. They train at a permanent dojo at Ashlyns School.