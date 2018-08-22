Young Harry in smashing form as he now takes the juniors’ title

Young golfer Harry Miller has enjoyed a month to remember, becoming Little Hay’s Junior Club Champion last week, following his net win in the main club championship a fortnight ago.

Last Wednesday’s opening round saw Harry four shots behind Luke Wrathall’s fine 78, while Adam Larkin, in third, was a further four shots behind.

From left, Little Hay's president Ralph Lane, Junior Club Champion Harry Miller and junior organiser Patrick Ashton.

Miller’s fantastic final round of 76, which saw him going out in 35 and coming home in 41 with three birdies and eight pars, saw him take a well-deserved win to be crowned as this year’s Junior Club Champion.

Thomas Ashton’s steady play over the two days saw him win the Junior Cup.

The final gross scores were as follows:

1, Harry Miller, 82, 76 = 158; 2, Adam Larkin, 86, 88 = 174; 3, Thomas Ashton, 97, 95 = 192.

In other Little Hay club news this week, both the senior and men’s sections slipped to home defeats.

The seniors went down 1½-4½ to Cheshunt Park.

The men lost by a single point to Rickmansworth, 209-210.

Little Hay’s best score of the day was the pairing of John Leahy and Jamie McIvor who tallied an impressive 48 points.