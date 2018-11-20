Young and old win a healthy medal haul for Rush at Harlow

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club had a mixed group of red belts, intermediates and adults fighting at the Harlow Championships over the weekend, where they had some impressive results.

Eight medals were won, including two golds, four silver and two bronze.

The top results were as follows:

Gold medallists: Daniel Rush and Jacob Berry.

Silver medallists: Jessica Rush, Bethany Wood, Jordon Hayes and Carl Walker.

Bronze medallists: Sophie Rush and Steve Temple.

Matthew Morley also performed will to finish in fifth place in his category.

Rush coaches Pete Brent and Matt Rush were delighted with the results and added: “We are so proud of all of the team.

“Special mention for Carl and Steve who rolled back the years revisiting their youth and fought brilliantly.”

Rush Judo is a family-run club which aims to create champions, while having lots of fun.

They train at their permament dojo in Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted.

For more details, phone Laurie Rush on 07949 609 569 or visit the club’s website at www.rushjudo.co.uk.