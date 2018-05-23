World famous Bradford Bulls are on their way to Pennine Way this Sunday

Since Hemel Stags were formed in 1981 it has faced many challenges, but perhaps none as difficult as the one the club will face this Sunday when Pennine Way outfit plays host to the former World Club champions, Bradford Bulls.

The Bulls are famous the world over and have played at the top level of rugby league for decades.

Their achievements include winning the Challenge Cup five times, the League Championship six times and the World Club Challenge on three occasions.

Financial issues and mismanagement caused the club to falter off-the-field and in 2017 they went into liquidation.

The result of their off-field problems has seen them reform recently and, effectively, start again in League One.

The Stags know that they will face a difficult test this Sunday as Bradford recently posted an astonishing 124 -0 scoreline against West Wales Raiders and they sit comfortably at the top of League One.

But the Stags intend to enjoy the day, regardless of the result, and are planning a carnival atmosphere at Pennine Way with possibly upwards of 1,500 people in attendance.

However, anyone planning to attend must buy their tickets in advance as due to the expected high attendance, the game has been made all-ticket and it will not be possible to pay on the day at the turnstiles.

Gates open at midday this Sunday and there will be attractions to enjoy before and after the game, including live music, street food, fun games and real ale.

Tickets are available from the Hemel Stags website at hemelstags.com or by phoning the club on 01442 219 799

Ticket prices cost £9 for adults and just £1 for the under-16s.