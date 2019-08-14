Wood prevails in a windy Captains’ Cup contest

Tom Wood, who grew up in Scotland, was able to use his experience playing in the wind to secure the annual Past Captains’ Summer Cup at Little Hay GC on Saturday, which was played in difficult conditions.

A weather warning predicting gale-force winds of up to 40mph prompted organisers to move the contest to the forward tees, rather than the usual championship markers.

Wood notched an impressive 37 points to secure the trophy, beating Nigel Hopkinson by just a single point.

Paul Rolfe was third after a card play-off.

Last week saw the club’s juniors take to the course twice.

Thomas Ashton won the juniors’ August Stableford last Wednesday after a card play-off from Noah Scotchbrook when both had hit 32 points.

Stephen McDonnell finished in third place nine points back.

However, come Friday, Scotchbrook was able to turn the tables on Ashton when winning the August Medal juniors’ contest by five shots.

Meanwhile, last Monday saw the Little Hay ladies compete for their August Medal. Dorothy Norman earned the victory with a score of net 68. She went out in 50 and returned home in 46 in a round that included a birdie and two pars.

Alison Marsden was runner-up, four shots back, while Jacky Pearson was third with a score of net 79.