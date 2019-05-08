Wood claims first Division One medal as he tackles elements

From left, May's medal winners at Little Hay GC, Paul Mudd (seniors), Martin Bull (men's Division Two), and Tom Wood (men's Division One).
Poor weather could not stop Tom Wood winning his first Little Hay GC Division One monthly medal on Saturday with an excellent net 72 earning him May’s prize .

He went out in 44 and returned home in 44, with eight pars, to beat runner-up Mick Milne by a shot.

Stephen Wilkinson (net 74) was third.

Martin Bull took top spot in Division Two with a net 74, beating Erman Housein by two strokes.

Patrick Oram finished in third with a net 76.

Last Thursday saw May’s seniors’ medal won by Paul Mudd (net 69), who hit three birdies and 10 pars in beating David A Smith by a solo shot. Mick Milne (net 70) was third.

Roger Welch’s net 71 in Division Two saw him beat Peter Abbiss by two shots.

Geoffrey Selley (net 74) took third spot.