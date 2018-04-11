Wilcox wins the Berkhamsted trophy

The vaunted Berkhamsted Trophy, held in conjunction with Clere Golf, was won by Matt Wilcox, of North Hants Golf Club, on Saturday with a 72-hole total of 279, five shots under par.

The top-level three-day event was held at Berkhamsted Golf Club last week, between last Thursday and Saturday.

Winner Matt Wilcox (North Hants GC) with the Berkhamsted Trophy.

Wilcox, who was three shots behind the leaders going into the final round of the tournament, saw off some strong challenges, most notably from home-town favourite Ben Pierleoni, the 15-year-old rising star from Berkhamsted Golf Club.

The tournament, which has world-ranking status, boasts illustrious winners from previous years including Sandy Lyle and Luke Donald.

Pierleoni was leading the tournament during the final round but had to settle for a tied second-place finish, alongside Thomas Spreadborough (Farnham Golf Club) and Arron Edwards-Hill (Chelmsford).

Pierleoni’s final score of 283 made him the best-placed of four Berkhamsted golfers in the 99-strong field.

The trophy is special in elite amateur golf circles in that it is run entirely by the club and its members, who flocked to spectate and help with the organisation of the event.

The tournament was promoted on Twitter. Check out @BerkhamstedGolf or search for #BerkhamstedTrophy for more highlights from the event.