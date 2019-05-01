Whiter secures Stableford win while Milne takes McDonough Cup

What a difference a week makes. Last weekend the weather was in the 70s and players were in shorts.

This weekend saw the winter gear back on at Little Hay GC and a weather warning of gale-force winds as Storm Hannah roared in.

It made Paul Whiter’s five pars and 36 points all the more impressive as he won Saturday’s men’s April Stableford.

Patrick Ashton was the runner-up three points back and Jerry Clarke was third, also on 33 points.

Last Thursday saw the club host the seniors’ McDonough Cup three-club challenge, which was won by Mick Milne (39 points), who used a seven-wood, eight iron and a putter.

Erman Housein (35) was second and Frank Kilmaszewski (35) third.

Meanwhile, the club’s entry into this year’s NAPGC Clapham Common Platinum Shield got off to a flying start last week with a first-round win over Slough’s Wexham Park.

Six players travelled away and another six played at home, with Little Hay gaining a three-point win overall, 199-196.