Whiter and Mayhew win latest round of Winter League after a four-way playoff

Little Hay GC held round seven of their Winter League competition on Sunday with the tight contest ending in a four-way card playoff.

After the rain of Saturday night and early Sunday morning, the players wondered if the course would be open. It was and despite the gale-like wind most of the parings still managed to put together some fantastic scores.

With the top-four duos all scoring an impressive 46 points, the result could only be settled in the clubhouse with a card playoff.

Paul Whiter and Tony Mayhew were the winners, with Paul Williams and Dave Smith the runners-up. Ivan Lawrence and Paul Mudd were third and Patrick and Thomas Ashton fourth.