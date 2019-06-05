Whelan wins June’s medal while youngsters also shine

The men’s June medal competitions were held at Little Hay GC on Sunday with Mick Whelan winning Division One.

He went out in 41 and came home in 37, with two birdies and eight pars for an excellent score of net 69.

From left, June's Medal winners Mick Whelan and Patrick Oram

Steve Wilkinson was second on net 72 and Paul Mudd was third, also on net 72.

Patrick Oram claimed top spot in Division Two with a score of net 69.

Martin Bull was runner-up on net 71 and Steven McCarthy third on net 72.

Half-term saw the juniors take to the course twice. Last Wednesday they played a mixed Stableford, with Thomas Ashton (38 points) taking the victory. Sapphire Boyce (31) was runner-up, Noah Scotchbrook (31) was third and Joe Burn (27) was fourth.

Friday’s mixed medal saw Scotchbrook (103-39=64) take the win, with Harry Miller ( 82-12=70) second, Joseph Tompkins (117-44=73) third, Ashton (97-23=74) fourth and Boyce (98-23=75) fifth.

Meanwhile, round two of the nine-hole summer league was won by Paul Rolf.