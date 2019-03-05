Whelan triumphs in a card playoff to win Little Hay’s monthly medal

The monthly medal competition at Little Hay GC saw some close scores on Saturday, with Mick Whelan taking the honours in Division One after a card playoff.

Whelan went out in 42 and came home in 38, with a birdie and nine pars to win on a playoff from Karl Burn (79 -9 =70).

Paul Mudd (75-5=70) was a close third.

Kirk House (86-18=68) won Division Two, going out in 47 and returning home in 39, with a birdie and six pars.

He beat Phil Jefferson (82-13=69) by just one shot.

Martin Bull (92-21=71) finished in third place.