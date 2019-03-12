Whelan and Jefferson hold on to clinch the Winter League trophy

The final round of the Little Hay GC Winter League was played in a 40mph gale on Sunday.

It was always going to be tough to mount a score that might threaten leaders Mick Whelan and Phil Jefferson, who had topped the table since November.

Their first-round score of 53 points, even after savage handicap cuts, bolstered their impressive overall score as they claimed the title with 275 points.

Paul Buckoke and Ken Chalk (270) were the runners-up, while Sam Deering and Kirk House (268) finished third.

The best score of the day went to juniors Harry Miller and Darcie West (42).

Last Thursday saw the seniors’ monthly medal won by Gordon Stanton (96–31=65).

Mike Mason (97–31=66) was second and John Murphy (89–21=68) third.