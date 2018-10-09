Whelan and Gillespie take the monthly medal honours

From left, the Little Hay GC October's men's Medal victors, Division Two winner Barry Gillespie and Division One champion Mick Whelan.
The men’s October medal competition took place at Little Hay GC on Sunday with Mick Whelan winning Division One.

He went out in 42 and came home in 37, with a birdie and ten pars for an impressive net 69, beating Jim Lochhead by one stroke. Darren Green was third with a net 71.

Barry Gillespie won Division Two with a fine net 65, going out in 39 and returning in 45 with a birdie and seven pars, to beat Paul Whiter by three shots. Third after a card play was off Des Barry.

Saturday saw the club’s B team host Ruislip for the annual HaySlip match. Ruislip took this year’s encounter by two points, 4-2.

Despite Saturday’s heavy rain, the pairing of Mick Whelan and Sam Deering had Little Hay’s best score of the day with an impressive better-ball score of 61.

The ladies’ October’s medal the previous Monday was won by Trish Joslin with a net 78, beating Yvonne Miles by three shots, while Jacky Pearson was third after a card playoff.

Last Tuesday saw the annual challenge match between senior captain Paul Whiter and a team of past captains.

It was a close clash with the captain’s side winning by a single point, 3 ½ –2 ½.

Last Thursday saw the seniors out in force for this month’s medal. Trevor Sargent won Division One, hitting two 40s, with a birdie and eight pars for a net 65, beating Brian Ridgeway by two shots.

Tony Grainger was third with a net 69.

Wael Aljawad won Division Two with a net 69, going out in 45 and returning in 48, beating Geoffery Selley by a shot.

John Murphy was third with a net 73.