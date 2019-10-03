Wheelie fast speeds at Berkhamsted Cycling Club’s time-trial

Two-wheeled racers were back in the saddle last Sunday (September 29), when 37 athletes took part in Berkhamsted Cycling Club’s fifth annual time-trial.

The cyclists were competng to see who was fastest around a ten-mile loop.

And the event was won by club member Nick Clarke from Pitstone, who completed the circuit in 22 minutes and eight seconds.

Sam Fawcett from Hemel Hempstead was the fastest woman, with a time of 25 minutes and 13 seconds. Sam is a member of Berkhamsted club Lovelo Squadra Donne.

Paul Gardner, performance officer at Berkhamsted Cycling Club, said: “Sam and Nick both posted powerful rides, and all riders from first to last off raced hard trying to catch their minuteman – the rider starting one minute ahead of them in the race.

“All in all, despite the conditions we’ve had a wonderful, safe exciting and fun race.”

Berkhamsted Cycling Club has organised the event every year since 2015, and it is one of a programme of annual events the club organises.

Pictures: Trevor Hill