Weather doesn’t put off hardy Shires Triers quartet who took  on the challenging Ashridge event

Shiers Triers members at the Ashridge Boundary event on Saturday, from left, Simon Baker, Mandy Bonthrone, Sarah Watson and Sarah's niece.
Sub-zero temperatures, ankle-deep mud and blizzards didn’t put off four Shires Triers athletes at the weekend.

The quartet from the Tring-based club were tackling the challenging Ashridge Boundary Trail event on Saturday.

As the ‘mini-beast from the East’ saw races across the region cancelled, the Shires joined around 300 other runners for this challenging 16.5-mile undulating course.

First home for the Shires was Chris Grimmette in a time of 2.30.25, achieving 23rd place in the male veterans’ 50 category and 90th position overall.

Next across the finishing line for the triathlon club was Simon Baker in a time of 2.45.06, for 36th place in the MV50 and 162nd place overall.

Representing the Shires’ women was Mandy Bonthrone, who finished fifth in her FV50 age category in a time of 3.00.46.

Team-mate Sarah Watson, who after supporting a fellow-runner in difficulty, completed the course in 3.33.30, for 18th place in the FV50 category.

Watson was using the event as preparation for the early-season Bury St Edmonds triathlon which takes place next month.

Shires Triers is a friendly group of competitors and novices, who welcome new members from across the region. The ethos of the club is to provide a platform for triathletes of all abilities.

For more information visit the club’s website at www.shirestriers.co.uk.