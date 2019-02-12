Warren outlasts Milne by a single shot to win medal

Thursday saw the seniors out in force at Little Hay GC for this month’s medal.

Dennis Warren won with a fine net 67, playing off a handicap of 18. He went out in 42 and came home in 43 to beat Mick Milne’s equally impressive net 68 by a single stroke.

Gordon Stanton was third (101–31, net 70) and

Erman Housein was fourth (85–14, net 71 ).

Winter League week eight took place at the club on Sunday.

With only a few rounds left, it’s getting tight at the top of the table.

Despite really unpleasant weather, the good scores just kept coming.

This round’s winners with a truly impressive score of 48 points were the pairing of Sam Derring and Kirk House.

Patrick Oram and Steve Crowhurst (46) finished runners-up, while Mick Whelan and Phil Jefferson (43) were third.