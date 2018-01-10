Tse starts year with another prize added to his growing list

Little Hay Golf Club’s high-flying Tong Tse has started his 2018 campaign the way his 2017 season ended – in winning fashion.

Tse triumphed in this month’s January’s Division One medal competition in what was the club’s first result’s of 2018.

Big-hitting Tse hit a fantastic two over par 74 for a net score of 66.

Paul Rolf claimed second place with his net score of 69.

He won the runner-up spot after a card playoff with third-placed Karl Burn, after the latter also registered a net 69.

The Division Two winner was Martin Bull who went out in 51 and came home in 45 for a net 71. Runner-up Tom Wood’s six on the par-four 18th cost him dear, as he lost out to Martin on a card playoff. Colin Staines was third with his net 79.