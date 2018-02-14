Triple county success for Rush Judo fighters

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club had a successful weekend with 23 judoka competing in three competitions.
Five of their elite squad headed to Glasgow with coach Pete Brent for the Scottish Open, returning with three medals.
Silver: Leah Hasler.
Bronze : Gergo Berendi and Hannah Niven.
Emily Niven was unlucky to miss out on a bronze in a hard-fought fight in a large competition group.
Charlie Bennett showed his toughness to compete despite injuring his back in the warm-up.
Meanwhile, fellow coach Laurie Rush was in Cardiff, Wales, with Rush’s intermediate crew who earned a fantastic haul of 15 medals.
Gold: Ronnie Berry, Jessica Rush, Nicole Wood and Jacob Berry
Silver: Imaan Shah, Jordon Hayes, Matthew Morley, Keiran Docherty, Jemima Cadge and Darcy OConnell.
Bronze: Alec Holian, Ethan Shaw, Travis Hayes, Jim Collins and Bethany Wood.
Finally, Rush’s Michael Fryer travelled with the England squad to compete in the Danish Open and returned with a well-earned bronze medal.