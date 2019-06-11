Tring Swimming Pool reopens

Tring Swimming Pool reopened on Saturday after being closed for refurbishment.

The project to improve the pool and changing rooms was completed in May at a cost of nearly £2million.

It was funded by Dacorum Borough Council and Tring School with the official opening carried out by Mayoress Roxanne Ransley.

The new look facilities which have been used by Tring School and two swimming clubs, also features a viewing gallery, reception and offices.

A spokesman said: “Comments from people who have swam in the pool have been 100% positive and complimentary . One swimmer commented ‘It is unrecognisable from the very sorry and run-down facility that was closed last summer. The changing rooms, the pool room, the water – all fantastic’”.

Management of Tring Sports Centre was taken over by Tring Sport and Leisure Ltd (TSLL), a subsidiary of the school’s multi-academy trust, the Ridgeway Learning Partnership (RLP).

The facilities operated by TSLL include the swimming pool, sports hall, artificial turf pitch, grass pitches and tennis and netball courts.

And next year building will start on a brand new sports hall with group exercise studios. Any surplus funds generated by TSLL will either be gifted to Tring School for the benefit of students or invested in additional sport and leisure facilities on the site.

Sue Collings, chief executive of the RLP, said: “We are very proud to be operating all of these fantastic facilities on behalf of both the school and the community.

“We also can’t wait for the new facilities that will be developed as an important element of rebuilding the school”.

Mark Woodlock, new sports centre manager, said: “The refreshed swimming pool in the heart of our community offers a great high quality experience for everyone as well as being excellent value for money.”