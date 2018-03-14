Trevor and Shaun earn national titles at Masters

The British Masters Championships held at Lea Valley Athletics Centre in London at the weekend turned to gold for two Dacorum & Tring AC members.

Shaun Wall gained his first national title in the M 35 javelin after a gold medal throw of 46.75 with his first effort. Wall led from the start and never relinquished his grip, following up with a further four consistent throws to take glory.

Trevor Ratcliffe won gold in both the M50 discus and M50 javelin. In what is not his favoured event, the discus victory came as a surprise.

He secured gold with a throw of 35.22.

In the javelin, like Wall before him, Ratcliffe took the lead with what proved to be the winning throw (47.33).

The event wasn’t without incident as Ratcliffe pulled a calf muscle in the warm-up, meaning he had to throw off of a three-step run-up.