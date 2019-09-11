Tong wins President’s Putter for third year in a row

Little Hay Golf Club held their annual President’s Day competition on Saturday.

Tong Tse won the blue-ribband President’s Putter for a third year in a row – but it was mightily close.

With Tong and Martin Bull both scoring 42 points – playing from the championship tees – the final result could only be settled in the clubhouse via a card playoff.

Stephen Wilkinson’s good form continued as he took third place with 41 points.

Jenny Wood won the Ladies’ Putter with 39 points, beating Hee-Young Crowhurst by two points, while Margaret Flowers was third on 36.

Thomas Ashton, playing from the championship tees, won the juniors’ trophy with 35 points.

White-tee result:

1, Daniel Zammit, 38 points; 2, Michael Knight, 36; 3, Oliver Zammit (junior), 35.

Last Thursday Paul Whiter (81-15=67) won the seniors’ Division One September medal after a card playoff.

John Redgwell (78-11=67) was the runner-up and Michael Knight (84-16=68) was third.

Jeremy Dicks (94-27=67) took the Division Two crown, with Roger Sparks (99-30=69) in second and Trevor F Sargeant (93-21=72) in third.

Last Monday Dorothy Norman won the ladies’ monthly medal, going out in 49 and returning home in 48 for a net 70. She beat Julie Mace by six shots, while Trish Joslin was third on nett 77.