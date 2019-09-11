Tong wins President’s Putter for third year in a row

From left, Little Hay Golf Club President Ralph Lane presents Tong Tse with the Presidents Putter, which Tong has now won for three years on the trot.
Little Hay Golf Club held their annual President’s Day competition on Saturday.

Tong Tse won the blue-ribband President’s Putter for a third year in a row – but it was mightily close.

With Tong and Martin Bull both scoring 42 points – playing from the championship tees – the final result could only be settled in the clubhouse via a card playoff.

Stephen Wilkinson’s good form continued as he took third place with 41 points.

Jenny Wood won the Ladies’ Putter with 39 points, beating Hee-Young Crowhurst by two points, while Margaret Flowers was third on 36.

Thomas Ashton, playing from the championship tees, won the juniors’ trophy with 35 points.

White-tee result:

1, Daniel Zammit, 38 points; 2, Michael Knight, 36; 3, Oliver Zammit (junior), 35.

Last Thursday Paul Whiter (81-15=67) won the seniors’ Division One September medal after a card playoff.

John Redgwell (78-11=67) was the runner-up and Michael Knight (84-16=68) was third.

Jeremy Dicks (94-27=67) took the Division Two crown, with Roger Sparks (99-30=69) in second and Trevor F Sargeant (93-21=72) in third.

Last Monday Dorothy Norman won the ladies’ monthly medal, going out in 49 and returning home in 48 for a net 70. She beat Julie Mace by six shots, while Trish Joslin was third on nett 77.