Theobald wins a tight Charity Shield contest

Last Tuesday saw Little Hay Golf Club’s seniors out in force to compete for the annual Vic Allen Charity Shield.

With two players scoring 41 points, the result had to be decided in the clubhouse via a card play-off.

Edward Theobald won the shield by virtue of a better back-nine, with Wael Aljawd the runner-up and David Smith in third with 39 points.

A significant sum of money was also raised for the club’s chosen charity for the year, Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The September men’s Stableford competition held on Sunday was another event that had to be settled in the clubhouse with a card play-off.

Patrick Ashton (40 points) was the eventual winner due to his better back-nine.

Paul Rolfe (40 points) was the runner-up, while Tong Tse (39 points) took third spot.