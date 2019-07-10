The Moor’s fine run continues

Boxmoor’s first team cruised to a dominant ten-wicket win on Saturday to extend their season’s their unbeaten run to nine games despite missing several regular players.

League leaders The Moor travelled to Old Elizabethans II aiming to keep their undefeated streak going in Saracens Herts League Division 6B and skipper Richard Crowther had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss.

His team were rewarded in the third over when Shaun Nichols dismissed the young OEs opener LBW playing no shot.

Nichols had more success, removing the stylish number three – also LBW – to finish with 2-30 from his ten overs.

The experienced bat at the other end, Miles Collins, kept the OEs score ticking by pouncing on anything loose but rode his luck at times.

Despite a calamitous run-out, with the score at 69-3 the hosts were still confident of posting a decent score.

But the introduction of Crowther and seamer Stan Harper ripped OEs apart. The dismissal of Collins (32) by Crowther was the catalyst as OEs were reduced to 86-9.

Only some late-order hitting saw the score through the 100-mark as Crowther wrapped up the innings to finish with 9.1-1-13-4.

Harper also finished with respectable figures of 7-2-10-3 as OEs were all out for 115.

The Moor’s returning youngster Saair Hamdani also deserved credit for bowling a tight eight overs for no reward.

The visitors faced a tricky ten-over spell before tea but their cause was aided by an injury to opening OEs bowler Richard Wells in the first over.

Matt Smalley-Harris and Ben Mannering, promoted to open for the first time this term, had little trouble in reaching 38 without loss at the break. The runs continued after tea as Mannering hit five fours and a six to bring up his half century in quick fashion.

Smalley-Harris upped the tempo as the target was within sight and the winning runs came in the 27th over, with Mannering and Smalley-Harris finishing unbeaten on 59 and 40 respectively.

It was a comfortable afternoon for The Moor, with the victory putting them 28 points clear at the top of the table at the season’s half-way stage.

This Saturday they host eight-placed Allenburys & County Hall II.

Boxmoor’s 2nd XI had a walkover win after opponents Parkfield & Headstone II conceded in Division 9B.

The Moor’s 3rds won by 91 runs when hosting Northwood Town III in Regional Division B West.

Nick Cotterell was drafted in from the higher team to open the batting and he didn’t disappoint with a superb 97.

Some suspect fielding and a few cameos pushed the score to 188-8.

In the reply, a quick start by the visitors’ openers put Boxmoor on the back foot but the introduction of Matt Larkins (three wickets) and Nick Cotterell slowed the run rate.

Boxmoor then took pace off the ball with John Scott, Gavin Taylor, Freddy Hockin and Aaron Hinton bowling very tidy overs, putting the squeeze on the Northwood batsmen that led to mistakes.

They were eventually bowled out for just 97 in 36 overs, with the win keeping Boxmoor in third place and in touch with promotion.