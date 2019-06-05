Ten-year-olds share birthdays with the ten-year anniversary of Hemel Hempstead’s Snow Centre

A trio of ten-year-olds shared their birthday with Hemel’s The Snow Centre to mark its ten-year anniversary, while one of the lucky youngsters won a year’s free snowboarding lessons.

Iris McCarthy, Luca Aspart and Maia Chrzaszcz last month shared their tenth birthday celebrations with the centre.

The young competition entrants Iris, Luca and Maia all enjoyed a free taster session on the snow, followed by a prize draw to decide which would win a year’s worth of free ski or snowboard lessons at site, in St Albans Hill.

It was Iris who came out on top, winning a year’s snowboard lessons on the Hemel slopes.

Iris’ mum Serena McCarthy said: “Iris is an incredibly brave skier who got back on the slopes at the centre after recovering from a broken arm and operation on our first family ski holiday.

“She will love to learn to snowboard.”

The centre celebrated its anniversary from May 4-6 with giveaways, competitions and freebies.

Nearly one million lift passes have been purchased since the centre opened its doors on May 4, 2009, and its instructors have given people more than half-a-million lessons.

The centre’s managing director Ian Brown said: “We have had a hugely positive ten years.

“With 39 of our team members having been with us from day one, and more committed snow sports talent having joined us since, we’re very lucky to have such a dedicated team.

“A big thank you to all our guests and team for the success of the last ten years.”