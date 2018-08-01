Team set up just four years ago earns an ‘outstanding’ award from county

Tring Tornadoes Netball Club have recently won the Next Gen Outstanding Netball Award from the Hertfordshire County Netball Association (HCNA) .

The Tornadoes were only set up four years ago when four mums decided to form a club as there was no netball or competitive sports for girls in Tring or surrounding villages.

They started with one hour of training on Saturday mornings on the two courts at Tring School with 40 girls aged from under-eights to under-10s.

Starting their fifth season next month, they now train for three hours with 150 girls from U8s through to U16s, still using the same courts at Tring School, the multi-use games area court at Tring School, which now has netball lines painted on, and Tring’s Sportspace Hall.

This growth over a short space of time was recognised by the HCNA with the ‘outstanding’ award at the county governing body’s annual general meeting in June.

Last season saw the club enter teams into competitive leagues in the Garden City Junior League based at Stanborough School, Welwyn Garden City; the Kath Worrell Junior Netball League at Parmiters School, Watford; and the Aylesbury Junior Netball League.

They now have 17 volunteer coaches, a mix of those who have either played netball their whole lives or hadn’t played for more than 20 years and have returned to give the girls a chance to play.

In just their third year they became a bronze-capped club through national governing body England Netball.

Email netball@tringtorna does.co.uk for more details.