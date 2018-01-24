Talented Rush Judo trio start year on the podium

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club took three of their competition squad to the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, at the weekend for the U21s Scottish Open – the first competition of the year with more than 300 judoka in attendance.

It was a fantastic experience for sisters Hannah and Emily Niven, who are both still U18s Cadets yet still managed to earn fantastic secure bronze-medal wins at the event.

Hannah stepped up as a 15-year-old with her ground game proving the difference while Emily beat the national gold and silver medalist with strong, tactical and throwing judo.

U21s Junior Michael Fryer dominated all day, proving he is still the one to beat in his division.

All in all it was another successful weekend for the club, with coach Laurie Rush saying: “We are so proud of the weekend’s performances – to win medals in such a prestigious event is a massive achievement.

“Everyone at Rush Judo is proud of them.”